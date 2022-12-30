World population to hit 7.9 billion on New Year's Day: US Census Bureau

According to United Nations (UN) estimates, the world's population was projected to reach eight billion on November 15 and will likely keep increasing through the year 2100. Due to the variations in demographic assumptions, the estimated figures may vary from agency to agency.

The US Census Bureau on Thursday (December 30) said the world's population is projected to be at 7.9 billion on New Year’s Day 2023, an increase of 73.7 million since January 2022.

That indicates an increase in global population of 0.9 percent over the previous year. The Census Bureau projected that there will be 4.3 births and two deaths globally every second in January 2023.

As the nation prepares to ring in the #NewYear, we project the United States population will be 334,233,854 on Jan. 1, 2023. Learn more about our U.S. and world population projections on #AmericaCounts.➡️ https://t.co/ipSJpc6EI8 pic.twitter.com/tOIQTt3bHd— U.S. Census Bureau (@uscensusbureau) December 29, 2022

According to estimates, there will be 334.2 million people living in the United States on January 1 2023, an increase of just under 0.5 percent, or 1.5 million people, since 2022.

In January 2023, it is anticipated that there will be one birth in the United States every nine seconds and a death every ten seconds. One human is expected to be added to the US population every 32 seconds as a result of net international migration.

The US population grows by one person every 27 seconds as a result of births, deaths, and net foreign migration, according to the report.

According to United Nations (UN) estimates, the world's population was projected to reach eight billion on November 15 and will likely keep increasing through the year 2100. The majority of the expansion was ascribed to Asia, which over the previous six years gained almost 700 million people.

Due to the variations in demographic assumptions, the estimated figures may vary from agency to agency.

Next year, India is anticipated to surpass China as the world's most populated nation, as per the UN.

India’s population to surpass China’s

However, the Bureau's International Database forecasts that India's population would overtake China's, the world's most populous nation, by the year 2025.

Nigeria will surpass the United States to become the third-most populated nation with roughly 388 million people by 2045, with China taking the number two spot.

Nevertheless, the pace of population growth worldwide is declining. It took around 12 years for the number to reach eight billion, and it will likely take another 15 years for the population to reach nine billion.

The Census Bureau's International Database, which was established in 1960, provides projections for more than 227 nations and regions with a population of 5,000 or more.

Also read: US jobless claims up modestly last week