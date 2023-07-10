World Population Day 2023: A timely reminder to focus on the exploding demography

World Population Day serves as an occasion to focus on finding a solution to numerous challenges and concerns across the globe caused by the rapid population growth and educating people to create a better future for ourselves and the future generation.

Rapid population growth has caused numerous challenges and concerns across the globe. From maternal health problems, economic woes, and poverty, to food scarcity and lack of job opportunities, these form just the tip of the iceberg. To create awareness about the challenges posed by population growth, the World Population Day is observed every year on July 11.

It serves as an occasion to focus on finding a solution to these problems and educating people to create a better future for ourselves and the future generation.

Theme

As per the United Nations, the theme of World Population Day for 2023 is ‘Unleashing the power of gender equality : Uplifting the voices of women and girls to unlock our world’s infinite possibilities.'

History

It was in 1989 that the United Nations established World Population Day. July 11 was selected as the day to commemorate the date when the global population reached five billion on July 11, 1987, and it was proposed by Dr K.C. Zachariah.

In 1990, the day was first celebrated in more than 80 countries and from then many of The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) country offices partnered with governments and other organisations and institutes to observe the day.

Significance

The significance of World Population Day is to create awareness about the critical impact of expanding population faced by women, the economic conditions and poverty. It aims to uphold the following standards of human rights in family planning.

Non-discrimination

There cannot be any discrimination on the basis of race, sex, religion, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability status, marital status, language, background etc. for family planning.

Availability and Accessibility

Family planning commodities like condoms, contraceptives, pregnancy kits and other services should be available to each and every one.

Acceptable

Information and services related to contraceptives should be given in a dignified and respectful way by following the current medical ethics. The information should be clearly communicated and true.

Informed decision-making

Every individual must be empowered to make their own reproductive choice without being pressurised.

Privacy and confidentiality

Everyone has the right to privacy when seeking out family planning information and services.

Participation and Accountability

From education to health systems, authorities, leaders and policymakers must be held accountable to ensure that no human right is violated while planning for a family.