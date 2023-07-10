CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsWorld Population Day 2023: A timely reminder to focus on the exploding demography

World Population Day 2023: A timely reminder to focus on the exploding demography

World Population Day 2023: A timely reminder to focus on the exploding demography
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 10, 2023 8:49:24 PM IST (Published)

World Population Day serves as an occasion to focus on finding a solution to numerous challenges and concerns across the globe caused by the rapid population growth and educating people to create a better future for ourselves and the future generation.

Rapid population growth has caused numerous challenges and concerns across the globe. From maternal health problems, economic woes, and poverty, to food scarcity and lack of job opportunities, these form just the tip of the iceberg. To create awareness about the challenges posed by population growth, the World Population Day is observed every year on July 11.

It serves as an occasion to focus on finding a solution to these problems and educating people to create a better future for ourselves and the future generation.
Theme
As per the United Nations, the theme of World Population Day for 2023 is ‘Unleashing the power of gender equality: Uplifting the voices of women and girls to unlock our world’s infinite possibilities.'
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X