World Population Day 2022 — A time to ponder as the 8-billion mark looms

Every year since 1990, World Population Day is observed on July 11 to draw attention to the issues arising out of the rise in population across the globe. While the rising population has an impact on aspects such as gender equality, poverty and economic growth, World Population Day should not just be limited to the challenges — it should be a moment to celebrate human progress, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) said in a statement issued for 2022.

“The population story is far richer and more nuanced than a single number can capture,” the UNFPA, the sexual and reproductive health agency of the United Nations, said.

History

In 1989, the governing council of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) established World Population Day, buoyed by the interest generated by the Day of Five Billion, observed on July 11, 1987.

The UN General Assembly passed a resolution and decided to continue observing World Population Day as a measure to raise awareness on matters related to population, including their link with development and the environment.

World Population Day was first marked on July 11, 1990, in over 90 countries. Since then, the UNFPA country offices and other organisations commemorate the day in partnership with governments and civil society.

Theme

As the human population is set to hit eight billion this year, the theme for World Population Day 2022 is ‘A World of 8 Billion: Towards a Resilient Future for All — Harnessing Opportunities and Ensuring Rights and Choices for All.’

Significance

The day is observed with the aim of highlighting the difficulties created by overpopulation and raising awareness about how it can harm the ecosystem and progress of humanity. Incessant growth in population has resulted in issues such as gender inequality and health concerns, which was highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic. India is the second-most populated country in the world after China.