World Paper Bag Day: History, significance and how to make a difference

World Paper Bag Day is observed on July 12 every year to spread awareness about plastic pollution and encourage the use of environment-friendly alternatives. Use of paper bags, which are easily recyclable, will help reduce plastic waste that takes years to decompose, causing environment pollution.

While the world awakens to the realities of environment pollution and climate change, the World Paper Bag Day becomes an important event that prompts us towards adopting sustainable lifestyle.

History of paper bags

The history of paper bags can be traced back to the 19th Century. In 1852, American inventor Francis Wolle invented and patented the first paper bag machine. Almost two decades later in 1971, Margaret E Knight invented a machine that could produce flat-bottom boxy paper bags. Knight came to be known as “the mother of the grocery bag”.

In 1883, Charles Stillwell added pleated sides to the paper bag. Walter and Lydia Deubener created the first handled paper shopping bag in 1912 by adding strings in a continuous loop to the conventional paper sack. The Deubeners also won a patent for their invention and became full-time producers of shopping bags.

Significance

Millions of brands switched to paper bags to encourage minimal and sustainable packaging. Their use has added an aesthetic quotient to shopping. Celebrating World Paper Bag Day is important as it raises awareness about the environment, harmful effects of use of plastic and pollution.

How to celebrate

Not only are paper bags 100 percent recyclable, they also consume less energy to manufacture. Paper bags are also quite sturdy and can hold around 10-14 items. They are safe for animals.

To celebrate the day, children are encouraged to use paper bags and are informed about the harmful effects of plastics on environment in schools. Those who buy groceries can use paper sacks to collect the items.