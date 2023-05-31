World No Tobacco Day 2023: Effects of smoking and how to quit

The use of Tobacco impacts all communities and hinders the progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

World No Tobacco Day is observed annually on May 31 to raise awareness about the unhealthy and destructive effects of using tobacco. In addition, the event serves as an opportunity to help educate people about the dangers of using tobacco and how its usage can be regulated.

Tobacco use impacts all communities and impedes Sustainable Development Goals. Tobacco consumption directly harms the users and also indirectly impacts the health of the people in close proximity to smokers.

History

In 1987, the World Health Assembly of the World Health Organization (WHO) passed a resolution calling for observing April 7 as ‘World No-smoking Day. In 1988, another resolution was passed by the WHO to observe May 31 as ‘World No Tobacco Day" every year.