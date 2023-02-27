World NGO Day was first proposed in 2010 by the Baltic Sea NGO Forum. The event was accepted by the forum in 2012. Initially, the day was only recognised in countries which were part of the forum like Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, and others.
The World NGO Day is an annual international observance on February 27 to recognize the contributions of non-governmental organizations (NGOs). The day was first celebrated in 2010 and has since become an annual event that highlights the work of NGOs around the world. It provides an opportunity to advocate for policies that support their efforts.
History
World NGO Day was first proposed in 2010 by the Baltic Sea NGO Forum. The event was accepted by the forum in 2012. Initially, the day was only recognised in countries which were part of the forum like Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, and others.
It was only in 2014 that it truly started being observed across other countries when leaders from organisations like the United Nations and European Union attended the event.
The main objective of World NGO Day is to raise awareness about the work of NGOs and their impact on society. NGOs play a vital role in addressing social, economic, and environmental challenges.
Theme
The theme for World NGO Day varies each year, but it typically focuses on a particular aspect of NGO work. Some recent themes include "Together for Impact," "Innovate for Change," and "For a Just and Sustainable World."
Significance
NGOs are non-profit organizations that are independent on government and work towards a specific social, environmental, or cultural goal.
They can range from small, local organizations to large, international organizations, and they may focus on a wide range of issues, including human rights, education, health, environmental protection, and disaster relief.
