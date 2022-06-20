World Music Day 2022: History, significance, celebrations, and quotes

World Music Day, Make Music Day or Fête de la Musique is celebrated on June 21 every year to honour musicians and singers. The day is celebrated to motivate budding, young, and professional musicians to perform and support the love of music around the world. On this day musicians take to the streets to perform for free and concerts, events are organised to thank them.

History

World Music Day was first celebrated as Fête de la Musique in France in 1982. The then French Minister of Art and Culture, Jack Lange and Maurice Fleuret, a French composer, started Fête de la Musique (festival of music), in the streets of Paris.

They both observed that musical concerts were not representative of a large section of youth who played instruments at the time. They created a plan along with architect-scenographer Christian Dupavillon to gather both amateur and professional musicians on the streets.

Fleuret, who was a composer, music journalist, radio producer and festival organiser, played a crucial role in initiating a day for celebrating music.

The concert took place on June 21, 1982, in several public locations in Paris. It celebrated professional and amateur musicians from the remotest corners of France.

Later, on the European Year of Music in 1985, other nations also adopted this annual concert to celebrate music and all artistes. Following that, a charter was signed in Budapest, the European Festival of Music, in 1997. Since then, the day is internationally marked as World Music Day.

Celebrations

Over 120 countries take part in the World Music Day celebrations. Concerts under Fête de la Musique are organised in many countries, including France, India, Canada, USA, Germany, China, Australia, and more. In these festivals people are allowed to enter free of charge and musicians also perform for free.

Theme

The theme for the World Music Day 2022 is “Music on the intersections”. Music lovers on June 21, 2022 are welcomed to celebrate their love of music by attending the street fests or by simply listening to the music they love.

World Music Day Quotes

“If I were not a physicist, I would probably be a musician. I often think in music. I live my daydreams in music. I see my life in terms of music.” - Albert Einstien

“The idea of music is to liberate the listener and lead him to a frame where he feels he is elevated” - AR Rahman

“To live is to be musical, starting with the blood dancing in your veins. Everything living has a rhythm. Do you feel your music?” - Michael Jackson

“Music is everybody’s possession. It’s only publishers who think that people own it”. -John Lennon

“Without music, life would be a mistake”. – Friedrich Nietzsche

“Music in the soul can be heard by the universe. – Lao Tzu