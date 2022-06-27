World MSME Day 2022: Theme, significance and how have they overcome pandemic

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns and restrictions on movements worldwide caused the Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSME) sector massive losses.

In several cases, the small and medium-sized businesses had to lay off employees or shut down completely. For a country like India, where the job market is heavily dependent upon the MSME sector, this was a double whammy -- people losing livelihood and companies going out of business.

While businesses have been on the recovering mode for a few financial quarters now, new challenges, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and inflation, are again testing the resilience of the MSMEs. According to the United Nations, the MSMEs led with the aid of women, youth, ethnic minorities, and migrants were the most impacted during the pandemic.

However, several MSMEs digitised their business operations during the pandemic and focussed on their online presence to cut their input costs and reach a wider market. As MSMEs don't have a vast presence, it is easier for them to pivot their business model in comparison to the bigwigs.

The ability to adapt according to market conditions gives them an edge over big companies with large valuations and several investors. For MSMEs in India, the three key issues at hand are -- access to credit, supply-chain disruptions, and ease of doing business.

What are MSMEs?

MSMEs, which typically employ less than 250 people, account for 70 percent of total employment and 50 percent of GDP in most middle-income countries, according to the International Council for Small Business. As per definition, micro-enterprises are the ones that employ fewer than 10 people.

Meanwhile, the small enterprises employ fewer than 50 people and a medium-sized company is one which has fewer than 250 employees.

Significance, theme and history

The World MSME Day, observed annually on June 27 since 2017, serves as a reminder to governments to create a business climate in which small companies also have an opportunity to thrive. The United Nations, in its 74th Plenary on April 6, 2017, recognised the significance of MSMEs in attaining sustainable development goals, encouraging innovation, and providing livelihood to local communities.

This year, the MSME Day is being observed under the theme of "Resilience and Rebuilding: MSMEs for Sustainable Development". To mark this day, the UN would organise three hybrid sessions (online and offline) with entrepreneurs from across the world. The focus of these sessions would be to discuss the ways in which MSMEs can become more resilient to future shocks. Discussions will also be held on the efforts and stimulus packages that can be rolled out by governments to help the companies most impacted by global supply chain disruption, inflation, and climate crisis, among others.