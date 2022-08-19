By CNBCTV18.com

Mini World Mosquito Day is observed every year on August 20 to Sir Ronald Ross for his life-saving discovery in 1897 that mosquitoes transmit malaria.

Blood-sucking mosquitoes may be tiny in size but they cause a lot of deaths worldwide every year. These parasites are responsible for transmitting fatal diseases like malaria and dengue.

The discovery that mosquitoes transmit malaria was made in 1897 by Sir Ronald Ross, a British army surgeon working in India. To honour his life-saving work, World Mosquito Day is observed every year on August 20. Ronald’s discovery helped us understand the disease, come up with preventive measures and finally find treatment methods. He was given the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine in 1902.

Ross started World Mosquito Day himself to ensure that the world acknowledges the link between mosquitoes and malaria infection. This day still assumes significance as even though preventive measures and medical treatments have become more effective, we have still not been able to find a vaccine against this dreadful disease.

Malaria is caused by parasites that enter your body through the bite of an infected mosquito. People suffering from malaria complain of symptoms like fatigue, fever, night sweats, shivering, or sweating. In serious cases, the disease also leads to diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, and fast heart rate, among others.

The estimated number of malaria deaths stood at 6,27 000 across the world in 2020, according to the World Health Organisation . Among the total malaria deaths, the most number of casualties were recorded in Africa, where the health infrastructure isn’t robust. Similarly, an estimated 390 million dengue infections occur around the world, resulting in up to 36,000 deaths each year, according to the World Mosquito Program.

How to observe World Mosquito Day?