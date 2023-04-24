World Malaria Day 2023: History, Significance and Theme

Five species of mosquitoes can cause malaria in humans and two of these species – Plasmodium falciparum and Plasmodium vivax – pose the greatest threat.

World Malaria Day is observed globally on April 25 to raise awareness about this vector borne disease and to promote efforts to combat it. Malaria, a life-threatening disease, is caused by the bites of female Anopheles mosquitoes.

Five species of mosquitoes can cause malaria in humans and two of these species – Plasmodium falciparum and Plasmodium vivax – pose the greatest threat.

This deadly disease is primarily found in tropical countries. Malaria is both preventable and curable but without prompt diagnosis and effective treatment, it can cause severe complications such as anemia, organ failure and death.

The deadly disease affects millions of people worldwide, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa. Symptoms of malaria include fever, headache, muscle pain, and fatigue.

History

World Malaria Day was first observed by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2008. In 2007, it was proposed that Africa Malaria Day be renamed as World Malaria Day at the 60th session of the World Health Assembly.

WHO decided to observe this day in order to highlight the need for continued investment and sustained political commitment for malaria prevention and control.

Significance

The significance of World Malaria Day cannot be understated. According to WHO’s world malaria report 2022, the disease claimed the lives of an estimated 619 000 people in 2021, compared to 625 000 in 2020. This data suggests that more needs to be done in order to exponentially reduce the deaths due to malaria. WHO reports that 95 per cent of all malaria cases are in African region.

World Malaria Day highlights the point that we must achieve the Sustainable Development Goal of eliminating malaria by 2030. This cannot be achieved unless organisations and individuals across the world promote the development and implementation of effective malaria prevention and control strategies in Africa.

Theme

The theme for this year’s World Malaria Day is, "Time to deliver zero malaria: invest, innovate, implement." By adopting this theme, WHO is trying reach marginalised populations with the tools and strategies to eradicate malaria from their communities.