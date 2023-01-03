Indian diplomat and Minister of External Affairs recently spoke about the concern regarding state funded terrorism coming from Pakistan in an interview with Austria's ZIB2 podcast of the ORF television.

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar has once again expressed concern regarding the state-funded terrorism coming from Pakistan. In an interview on an Austrian TV show, Jaishankar explained why the world should be worried about giving a free pass to terrorism stemming from Pakistan speaking to the daily news magazine.

Jaishankar, who is in Vienna on the second leg of his two-nation tour, said that the epicentre of terrorism is located close to India referring to Pakistan. He was talking at the joint press briefing with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.

When the diplomacy of his statement was questioned in the recent interview, Jaishankar justified that ‘epicentre’ was a rather diplomatic word and he could have used much harsher words, given what India has been experiencing.

“Because you are a diplomat, doesn't mean you are untruthful. I could use much harsher words than epicentre, so believe me, considering what has been happening to us, I think epicentre is a very diplomatic word,” Jaishankar said in the interview with ZIB2 podcast, a daily news magazine of ORF television.

He said that Pakistan had attacked the Indian Parliament, and then targeted foreign tourists and hotels in Mumbai. Pakistan continues to send terrorists every day into Kashmir, he emphasised.

Jaishankar’s remarks come amid a series of terrorist attacks in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. In 2022, about 29 civilians were killed in such attacks while 172 terrorists were neutralised by security forces as per the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Times Now reported.

In the devastating Pulwama terrorist attack in 2019, about 40 CRPF personnel were killed by a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) suicide bomber. Then, Home Minister Rajnath Singh blamed the “Pakistan-based, Pakistan-backed” JeM for the attack.

During the interview, when the host said that Pakistan as a state is not spreading terrorism, Jaishankar responded by saying that it is hard to believe that Pakistan is not aware of the terrorist activities happening in its region. He said Pakistan controls its sovereign space, where terrorists are recruited, and camps operated in broad daylight. He also alleged that the state may even be involved in these activities as terrorists are being trained at military-level combat tactics and financed within the country.

He also questioned why European nations do not condemn these practices which have been going on for decades.

When asked if the world should be worried about a potential war between India and Pakistan in the future, the minister said the world should be more concerned about terrorism. He said the world is looking away and choosing to ignore it as some other country is facing the consequences.

“We all need to be concerned about terrorism. If you pose it the way you do, it's like giving a free pass to terrorism, saying, let’s worry about the next consequence of it. I am worried about terrorism,” Jaishankar told the anchor.