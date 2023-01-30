Leprosy, also known as Hansen's disease, is a chronic infection caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium leprae. Leprosy is curable with a combination of drugs, and early diagnosis and treatment can prevent disability.

World Leprosy Day is observed on January 30 every year. The significance of this day is to raise awareness about the disease and to educate people about its causes, symptoms, and treatment. The day also serves as a reminder of the need for urgent efforts to eradicate leprosy and to improve the lives of those affected by the disease.

What is leprosy?

Leprosy, also known as Hansen's disease, is a chronic infection caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium leprae. It primarily affects the skin, nerves, and mucous membranes. Symptoms can include skin lesions, numbness, and muscle weakness. Leprosy has been known for thousands of years.

In the past, people with leprosy were socially ostracised and forced to live in leper colonies. Leprosy is curable with a combination of drugs, and early diagnosis and treatment can prevent disability. With the right treatment, patients can be completely cured of the disease.

History

World Leprosy Day was first observed on January 31, 1954, by French philanthropist and writer Raoul Follereau, as a way to raise awareness about the disease and to advocate for the rights and dignity of those affected by leprosy. The day was chosen to coincide with the Feast of Saint Lazarus, the biblical figure who is associated with leprosy in the Christian tradition.

Since then, World Leprosy Day has been observed annually and is recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other organisations working to combat leprosy. Many countries and organisations mark the day with events and activities aimed at raising awareness about the disease, educating people about its causes, symptoms, and treatment, and promoting understanding and acceptance of people affected by leprosy.

Significance

In the early years, World Leprosy Day was primarily focused on raising awareness about the disease and encouraging people to donate money to organisations working to combat leprosy. However, over time the emphasis of the day shifted towards promoting understanding and acceptance of people affected by leprosy and advocating for their rights and inclusion in society. Today, it's considered a rare disease and most of the time, it's not difficult to diagnose and treat it, but it's important to keep helping those who are affected by it.

Myths and facts

There are many myths surrounding leprosy, such as that it is highly contagious and can be caught by simply being near someone with the disease. In fact, leprosy is relatively difficult to contract and is primarily spread through prolonged close contact with an untreated person with the disease. Another myth is that leprosy leads to body parts rotting away, but in fact, it primarily affects the nerves, leading to loss of sensation, and not causing tissue destruction.