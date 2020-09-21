  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World
World

World leaders to mark United Nations at 75 as pandemic challenges organization

Updated : September 21, 2020 10:16 AM IST

A UN report released on Monday found that six out of ten people believe the United Nations has made the world a better place, but looking ahead three-quarters see the world body as essential in tackling global challenges. 
World leaders to mark United Nations at 75 as pandemic challenges organization

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

CAMS IPO to open today, price band fixed at Rs 1,229-1,230/share

CAMS IPO to open today, price band fixed at Rs 1,229-1,230/share

Corporate loan restructuring: Approximately 10 cases above Rs 1,500 crore need recast

Corporate loan restructuring: Approximately 10 cases above Rs 1,500 crore need recast

Japan's Suga holds 1st phone talks with Trump as leader

Japan's Suga holds 1st phone talks with Trump as leader

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement