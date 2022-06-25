The US Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe vs. Wade case ruling. This outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

Leaders and organisations from all around the world have expressed their feelings towards this crucial ruling. Here is what they are saying.

US President Joe Biden said that the health and life of women across this nation are now at risk. He called it a sad day for the court and the country and urged Americans to elect more Democrats who would safeguard rights upended by the court's decision.

State laws banning abortion are taking effect today – some of them so extreme that women can be punished for protecting their own health, even in cases of rape and incest. The health and lives of millions of women are at risk. pic.twitter.com/wRGtHGgoWp— President Biden (@POTUS) June 24, 2022

Former US President Barack Obama condemned the ruling on Twitter, saying it attacked the lives of millions of Americans.

Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 24, 2022

The Vatican Academy of Life praised the court's decision on abortion, saying it challenged the whole world to reflect on life issues. The department said in a statement that the defence of human life could not be confined to individual rights because life is a matter of "broad social significance".

A spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, "Restricting access to abortion does not prevent people from seeking an abortion, it only makes it more deadly."

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in agreement with the UN statement.

Overturning Roe and outlawing abortions will never make them go away. It only makes them more dangerous, especially for the poor + marginalized.People will die because of this decision. And we will never stop until abortion rights are restored in the United States of America.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 24, 2022

Former President Donald Trump praised the US Supreme Court's decision overruling a woman's right to an abortion, saying in an interview with Fox News that the decision will work out for everybody.

US Senator Bernie Sanders expressed his devastation on Twitter.

Overturning Roe v. Wade and denying women the right to control their own bodies is an outrage and in defiance of what the American people want. Democrats must now end the filibuster in the Senate, codify Roe v. Wade, and once again make abortion legal and safe. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 24, 2022

Amnesty International USA also tweeted against the ruling declaring that they will never stop fighting.

Abortion is a human right.For everyone. Everywhere.We will never stop fighting. — Amnesty International USA (@amnestyusa) June 24, 2022

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram criticised the ruling, saying when a nation is hopelessly divided, non-elected judges can impose their prejudiced opinions on the people and get away.

If you look hard, you will find tears rolling down the cheeks of the Statue of Liberty Today is a sad and deeply disappointing day for liberty, equality, privacy and dignity -- especially of women— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 24, 2022

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said that access to safe, legal and effective abortion is firmly rooted in the international human rights law and is at the core of women and girls' autonomy and ability to make their own choices about their bodies and lives, free of discrimination, violence and coercion.

(With inputs from AP, PTI and Reuters)