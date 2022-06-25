State laws banning abortion are taking effect today – some of them so extreme that women can be punished for protecting their own health, even in cases of rape and incest.The health and lives of millions of women are at risk. pic.twitter.com/wRGtHGgoWp— President Biden (@POTUS) June 24, 2022
Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 24, 2022
Overturning Roe and outlawing abortions will never make them go away.It only makes them more dangerous, especially for the poor + marginalized.People will die because of this decision. And we will never stop until abortion rights are restored in the United States of America.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 24, 2022
Overturning Roe v. Wade and denying women the right to control their own bodies is an outrage and in defiance of what the American people want. Democrats must now end the filibuster in the Senate, codify Roe v. Wade, and once again make abortion legal and safe.— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 24, 2022
Abortion is a human right.For everyone. Everywhere.We will never stop fighting.— Amnesty International USA (@amnestyusa) June 24, 2022
If you look hard, you will find tears rolling down the cheeks of the Statue of LibertyToday is a sad and deeply disappointing day for liberty, equality, privacy and dignity -- especially of women— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 24, 2022