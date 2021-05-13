World leaders call for restrain and peace talk as Israel-Palestine conflict escalates Updated : May 13, 2021 12:08:17 IST According to news agency AFP, 67 people have been killed so far, including 17 children, in Gaza. Nearly 400 others have sustained injuries after days of near relentless Israeli airstrikes. Israel has lost six lives to the rocket attacks by Hamas since the beginning of the week. Published : May 13, 2021 12:08 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply