World World leaders are appalled by storming of US Capitol Updated : January 07, 2021 08:21 AM IST Disgraceful scenes in US Congress," tweeted Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain, a staunch ally of the United States over generations. Chilean President Sebastin Piera and Colombian President Ivn Duque were among those in Latin America who denounced the protesters.