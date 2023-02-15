World Hindi conference: Why is it being held in Fiji and more

Vishwa Hindi Sammelan is a global event that aims to promote and spread the Hindi language and the event is often held in countries that have a sizeable number of Hindi speakers. Fiji is hosting the event as it has one of the largest populations of native Hindi speakers in the world. Fiji is also the only country outside India that recognises Hindi as an official language.

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar inaugurated the 12th World Hindi Conference in Nadi, Fiji today. The Vishwa Hindi Sammelan was being held after a gap of five years. The last edition was held in Port Louis, Mauritius in 2018. President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere and Prime Minister of Fiji Sitiveni Rabuka were present at the inauguration. Over 270 academics, experts, and Hindi writers from India participated in the conference.

“In events like World Hindi Conference, it is natural that our focus should be on various aspects of the Hindi language, its global use, and its dissemination. We will discuss issues like the status of Hindi in Fiji, the Pacific region, and indentured countries,” Jaishankar said.

He added that the era of copying western languages and traditions was coming to an end. “The era when we equated progress and modernity with westernisation is behind us,” he emphasised.

Jaishankar and President Katonivere released a special postal stamp and launched six books at the event.

Why is Fiji hosting this event?

The 12th Vishwa Hindi Sammelan is being jointly hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs of India and the Fiji government. Fiji is hosting the event as it has one of the largest populations of native Hindi speakers in the world. Fiji, which is located nearly 2,000 km north of New Zealand, has such a large Hindi-speaking population that 140 years ago indentured servants from India’s Hindi-speaking belt were sent to work on sugarcane plantations on the islands.

These indentured servants, called Girmitiyas or Jahajis, spoke different dialects of Hindi but still found Hindi as a common lingual and cultural anchor. Nearly 61,000 Girmitiyas were sent to Fiji and while many of them returned home in 1920 at the end of their indentured period, a large number still stayed back. It is the descendants of these workers that helped spread Hindi in not just to Fiji but also to Mauritius, South Africa, and the Caribbean nations of Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, and Suriname. Today, Fiji Hindi, also known as Fijian Baat or Fijian Hindustani, is estimated to be spoken by around 40 percent of the island’s population. Fiji is also the only country outside India that recognises Hindi as an official language.

Vishwa Hindi Sammelan is a global event that aims to promote and spread the Hindi language. As a result, the event is often held in countries that have a sizeable number of Hindi speakers. The conference provides a platform for scholars, academics, writers, and other experts to exchange ideas and discuss issues related to the Hindi language. It also aims to encourage the learning and teaching of Hindi as well as improve its official standing in different countries.