    World Food Day 2022 is today: Theme, history and significance of it

    World Food Day is celebrated every year to mark the anniversary of the founding of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations.

    World Food Day is observed every year on October 16 worldwide to raise awareness on the issue of hunger and the waste of food. It also celebrates the foundation day of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations. World Food Day is celebrated by organisations like the World Food Programme and the International Fund for Agriculture Development under various themes to highlight the importance of food security.
    World Food Day 2022 Theme
    The theme of World Food Day 2022 is ‘Leave NO ONE behind’.
    In 2022, people across the world are coping with the aftermath of the pandemic, the impact of armed conflicts, increasing threats of climate change and rising inflation in many large economies across the world. These issues have severely impacted food security across the globe, especially in poor and developing countries.
    ALSO READ: World Standards Day 2022: History, significance and theme
    There is a need to build a sustainable world where everyone, everywhere has regular access to enough nutritious food, no matter where they are, and no one should be left behind. Thus, the theme for World Food Day 2022 has been chosen as ‘Leave NO ONE behind.’
    As a global community, all of us have a role to play in bringing forward those who are left behind by making our food production processes more inclusive and sustainable with the participation of governments, private companies, civil society, academia and all other stakeholders.
    History and Significance of World Food Day
    World Food Day was established in November 1979, as per the suggestion of the former Hungarian minister of agriculture and food Dr Pal Romany. Since then World Food Day has been celebrated to mark the anniversary of the founding of FAO. The occasion gradually became a vehicle to raise awareness about hunger, malnutrition, sustainability, and food production around the world.
    ALSO READ: International Day of the Girl Child 2022: History, theme and how you can help
    World Food Day is now celebrated in over 150 countries worldwide with hundreds of events and outreach activities.
     
     
     
