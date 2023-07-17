World Emoji Day 2023: History, significance and interesting facts

The use of emoji in digital conversation is increasing day by day. To add value to the same, World Emoji Day is observed every year on July 17.
World Emoji Day is celebrated on July 17 every year, to acknowledge the role of emojis to communicate through digital media. In this era of digitally communicating, it’s hard to imagine a world without emojis. Be it a thumbs up for a job done well or a smiley to express happiness, emojis have become an essential component of expressing our feelings through text itself.
The day is observed around the world especially by social media users. Usually, the social media enthusiast held up campaigns, themed parties and competitions to celebrate the day.
History
The word emoji comes from the Japanese term that translates to “picture word” which was created by Shigetaka Kurita in the 1990s for NTT Docomo. However, World Emoji Day was first observed on July 17 in 2014, when the founder of Emojipedia, Jeremy Burge, proposed its celebration. Jeremy Burge established the day to highlight the increasing use of emojis.
Significance
As non-verbal communication plays a crucial role in the communication process, emojis act the same in a text message or post on social media. The day has been observed to acknowledge the importance of it.
This day also highlights the use of emojis as a global language that needs no boundaries or has no language barriers to be understood. People from different backgrounds, ethnicity and languages can communicate their emotions through emojis in digital mediums.
Interesting Facts about World Emoji Day
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
World View | PM Modi's UAE visit — here's how it renewed the focus for a new vigour in bilateral relations
Jul 16, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Zoomed Out | India's upskilling ecosystem — here's how the roadmap for Indian real estate sector could be set for Amrit Kaal
Jul 15, 2023 IST4 Min Read
World View | China's bold approach in the Middle East — here's a closer look at this aggressive engagement
Jul 14, 2023 IST8 Min Read
Tax Talks | Here's why angel tax going to be a game changer for inbound investments
Jul 13, 2023 IST6 Min Read