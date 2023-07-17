World Emoji Day 2023: Here are the most used emoji in India, know what they mean

Emojis have grown from just an additional pictograph to be a whole language on its own in the virtual world.

Emojis have significantly transformed the way internet users across the world communicate and express themselves in the digital world. The tiny pictures have become an integral part of text messages and regular communication through digital modes. Due to their ability to express thousands of words with just a tiny pictorial icon, emojis are being increasingly used in text messages and social media posts.

Emojis were first created by an artist to make communication in a virtual world easier. In the late 1990s, a Japanese artist Shigetaka Kurita created a set of 176 emojis. Later in 2014, the founder of Emojipedia Jeremy Burge proposed to initiate a day of celebration for highlighting the increased use of emojis. Hence, World Emoji Day is observed on July 17 every year. The date was finalised as the ‘Calendar’ emoji shows the same date by default. Eventually, the use of emojis has become an essential part of all communications in the virtual world.

A study by Crossword Solver in 2022 showed that the folded hands emoji was the most popular emoticon in India. Let us see the list of the most popular emojis in India.

Tears of Joy Emoji

This emoji implies someone who is laughing out so loud that tears stream down the cheeks. It expresses the emotion of seeing something hilarious. This emoji got the first position in 2021 at World Emoji Awards.

Praying Emoji/ Folded Hands Emoji

The Praying emoji depicts two hands joined together with fingers pointing upwards. This is used widely to express hope, praise and gratitude. The Praying emoji is also used to thank someone sarcastically.

Crying Emoji

The yellow face with raised eyebrows and a blue teardrop in one eye shows the sobbing, and streams of heavy tears are usually used to show extreme sadness. This expresses sorrow and grief.

Pleading Face Emoji

The Pleading Face emoji is the perfect example of how puppy eyes look like. This emoji is used in different ways such as it can be used to express unhappiness while it can also be used for showing concern. Pity, affection and adoration can also be expressed through the pleading face emoji.

Thumbs Up Emoji

A thumbs-up emoji expresses approval. It can even be used in different contexts such as, passive as aggressive and sarcastic as well.