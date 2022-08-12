World Elephant Day 2022: All you need to know about the day dedicated to jumbos

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini World Elephant Day 2022: In the last decade, the number of elephants has significantly dropped globally, mainly in Africa and Asia. The day gives an opportunity to organisations and individuals to rally together to raise the issues threatening elephants.

World Elephant Day, celebrated every year on August 12, aims to spread awareness on the risk of extinction faced by these much-loved wild animals. In the last decade, the number of elephants has significantly dropped globally, mainly in Africa and Asia.

In India too, elephants are an endangered species. While elephant poaching has reduced in India due to the continuous efforts of state and central governments, jumbos are still hunted in large numbers in African regions for ivory.

In 2012, Canadian filmmakers Patricia Sims and Michael Clark of Canazwest Pictures, and Sivaporn Dardarananda, Secretary-General of the Elephant Reintroduction Foundation in Thailand, along with over 100 elephant conservation organisations worldwide, introduced the World Elephant Day.

The day gives an opportunity to organisations and individuals to rally together to raise the issues threatening elephants.

Elephants promote healthy ecosystems and encourage biodiversity but more than that, they are an intelligent species. In fact, they have the biggest brain of any land animal. These majestic animals have been found to be clever, conscious, social, and empathetic — virtues cherished by humans.

Experts say that humans and elephants share many characteristics while adding that they are arguably more like us than any other animals.

What can be done to save elephants?

To save elephants, conservation efforts need to be strengthened around the world and governments should be asked to avoid deforestation to save their natural habitat. Elephants kept in captivity are often mistreated. These incidents should be checked and offenders should be brought to the book.

As elephants are literally running out of space and time, the best way to celebrate World Elephant Day is to donate to organisations working to restore natural habitats, change legislation, and rehabilitate these animals.