World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2022 — How it seeks to make life better for seniors

Every year, the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is celebrated on June 15 with an aim to raise awareness about the atrocities and neglect of the elderly.

The abuse of the elderly is a serious issue that this day aims to address. Financial, emotional, or physical abuse and neglect is an everyday issue for a significant population of elderly in the world. They should be given support and protection all year round, and this day is marked to ensure that their plight is not ignored.

History and significance

The day came into existence in June 2006 when a request was made to the UN to declare June 15 as a special day for elders. However, it was accepted only in 2011 and was officially recognised by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Since then, June 15 is designated as the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day in the UN’s 66/127 resolution.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is meant to be a day in which the entire world voices its opposition to any form of abuse of the elderly. The elder population in the world is growing, and will continue to do so considerably till 2030.

Despite elder abuse being rampant across the world, it remains one of the least investigated/reported types of violence and it does not get addressed in national action plans as many other key social issues are.