World Egg Day 2022: Celebrating the small wonder with a big heart

Mini World Egg Day was established in 1996 in Vienna by the International Egg Commission (IEC) and falls on October 14 this year. Check the history, significance, theme and health benefits of the humble hen's gift to humankind.

Eggs are one of the most common and widely-consumed sources of protein in the world and has been certified as being good for the heart, among other organs. It is for that reason that the world marks the second Friday of October as the World Egg Day each year. The day aims to mark the importance of the nutritional powerhouse and raise awareness about how important eggs can be in feeding millions across the planet.

History

World Egg Day was established in 1996 in Vienna by the International Egg Commission (IEC). The IEC decided on establishing the day in order to promote and mark the importance of eggs for human nutrition. Since 1996, more and more nations have come together to mark the day. This year the day falls on October 14. The theme for World Egg Day 2022 is ‘Eggs for a Better Life.’

Significance

Eggs are an excellent source of high-quality protein and fats. Eggs are cheap and easily available and they also easily fulfil the nutritional needs of millions across the globe. While other sources of protein do exist, eggs are some of the most sustainable sources of protein available to humans and are consumed on a large scale. Hens require an incredibly small amount of land and feed to produce eggs, compared to the huge tracts of land, feed and water needed for rearing other domesticated animals.

Health benefits

A single egg provides 6 grams of protein along with 13 essential vitamins and minerals, many of which are usually not found in adequate amounts in modern diets. As eggs can be cooked in multiple ways, they can be integrated into nearly any cuisine and diet. Eating eggs is great for heart health as they increase the presence of HDL, the good cholesterol, while also lowering LDL, the bad cholesterol.