    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeworld News

    World Egg Day 2022: Celebrating the small wonder with a big heart

    World Egg Day 2022: Celebrating the small wonder with a big heart

    World Egg Day 2022: Celebrating the small wonder with a big heart
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    World Egg Day was established in 1996 in Vienna by the International Egg Commission (IEC) and falls on October 14 this year. Check the history, significance, theme and health benefits of the humble hen's gift to humankind.

    Eggs are one of the most common and widely-consumed sources of protein in the world and has been certified as being good for the heart, among other organs. It is for that reason that the world marks the second Friday of October as the World Egg Day each year. The day aims to mark the importance of the nutritional powerhouse and raise awareness about how important eggs can be in feeding millions across the planet.

    History

    World Egg Day was established in 1996 in Vienna by the International Egg Commission (IEC). The IEC decided on establishing the day in order to promote and mark the importance of eggs for human nutrition. Since 1996, more and more nations have come together to mark the day. This year the day falls on October 14. The theme for World Egg Day 2022 is ‘Eggs for a Better Life.’

    Significance

    Eggs are an excellent source of high-quality protein and fats. Eggs are cheap and easily available and they also easily fulfil the nutritional needs of millions across the globe. While other sources of protein do exist, eggs are some of the most sustainable sources of protein available to humans and are consumed on a large scale. Hens require an incredibly small amount of land and feed to produce eggs, compared to the huge tracts of land, feed and water needed for rearing other domesticated animals.

    Also read: World Heart Day: These 5 basic tweaks in your diet will keep the heart healthy

    Health benefits

    A single egg provides 6 grams of protein along with 13 essential vitamins and minerals, many of which are usually not found in adequate amounts in modern diets. As eggs can be cooked in multiple ways, they can be integrated into nearly any cuisine and diet. Eating eggs is great for heart health as they increase the presence of HDL, the good cholesterol, while also lowering LDL, the bad cholesterol.

    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    eggsprotein

    Next Article

    COVID-19: One in 20 people suffer long-term effects, says study

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng