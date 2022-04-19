World Economic Outlook 2022: IMF cuts global growth for 2022 by 0.8% due to war; Ukraine economy to contract by 35%

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday released its April edition of the World Economic Outlook report in which it said the ongoing war in Ukraine has " severely set back" global economic recovery. The IMF cut the global growth forecast by 80 basis points for 2022 and 20 bps for 2023. " Global growth (is) projected to slow from an estimated 6.1 percent in 2021 to 3.6 percent in 2022 and 2023. The downgrade largely reflects the war’s direct impacts on Russia and Ukraine and global spillovers," IMF said in the report.

IMF further said the war will also add to inflation and that beyond 2023, global growth forecast could decline to about 3.3 percent over the medium term.

In the report, the IMF said it made the forecast on the assumption that the remains confined to Ukraine, further sanctions on Russia exempt the energy sector, and that the pandemic’s health and economic impacts abate over 2022. The IMF also stated that scarring effects are expected to be much larger in EMDEs (emerging market and developing economies) than in advanced economies, and that an u nusually high uncertainty surrounds global growth forecast.

On the downside risk of a possible worsening of the war, escalation of sanctions on Russia, a sharper-than-anticipated deceleration in China, a renewed flare-up of pandemic, rising medium-term inflation expectations, and ongoing climate emergency have prompted the IMF to cut the growth forecast of advanced economies by 60 bps to 3.3 percent for 2022, and by 20 bps to 2.4 percent for 2023. Meanwhile, EMDEs' growth forecast has been cut by 10 bps to 3.8 percent for 2022, and by 30 bps to 4.4 percent for 2023.

"The Ukrainian economy is expected to contract by 35 percent in 2022, while Russia's GDP can be seen falling by 8.5 percent in 2022, and a further decline of about 2.3 percent in 2023," the IMF said.

Overall, IMF said the global trade growth is projected to slow from 10.1 percent in 2021 to 5 percent in 2022, and further to 4.4 percent in 2023, declining to about 3.5 percent in the medium term.

Inflation outlook

In its report, IMF said inflation is projected to remain elevated for much longer than estimated in the previous forecast -- 5.7 percent in advanced economies (1.8 points higher than the January estimate) and 8. 7 percent in EMDEs (2.8 points higher) in 2022. Next year, IMF projects i nflation at 2.5 percent for the advanced economy group (0.4 points higher) and 6.5 percent for EMDEs (1.8 points higher.

"There is a rising risk that inflation expectations become de-anchored, prompting a more aggressive tightening response from central banks. Increases in food and fuel prices could significantly increase the risk of social unrest in EMDEs," IMF warned, adding, "Elevated inflation will complicate the trade-offs central banks face between containing price pressures and safeguarding growth. Interest rates are expected to rise as central banks tighten policy, exerting pressure on emerging market and developing economies."