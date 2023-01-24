World Economic Forum to change gender gap report criteria for India

The WEF report relied on economic participation, political participation, and health and education levels in order to assess the gender gap within the country. The report was not counting the economic contribution of around 1.4 million women who were participating in the panchayat-level system present in the country.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) will be changing its criteria for its Global Gender Gap Report to take into account the participation of women in India’s panchayat system. The organisation will change certain indices and rankings for its future report, the WEF stated in a letter to Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani. Irani had flown to the Swiss town of Davos to lead a delegation to point out the flaws in the existing system.

One of the major contentions of the Indian delegation was the fact that the Global Gender Gap Report was not counting the economic contribution of around 1.4 million women who were participating in the panchayat-level system present in the country.

ALSO READ:

“To completely ignore political participation at the panchayat level in India is bringing about a flawed and unjust view on women empowerment. It is one thing for a system not to exist… but quite another for a system to exist but be completely disregarded. The WEF has now agreed to include this for ranking which is a huge victory for India. It will also benefit countries globally and give a more factual picture of women empowerment,’’ a senior government official told the Indian Express.

The WEF report relied on economic participation, political participation, and health and education levels in order to assess the gender gap within the country. While the WEF report considered the number of women in the Union Cabinet as well as female members of Parliament, it did not consider woman ministers of state, MLAs, and ministers in state governments in its assessment. As a result, in its Global Gender Report 2022, India scored an abysmal rank of 135 out of 146 countries. India was the 12th worst country in the report, far behind even countries like Myanmar, Zimbabwe, United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh.