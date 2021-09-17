  • Home>
The meeting will focus on accelerating stakeholder capitalism, harnessing the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and ensuring a more inclusive future of work, WEF organisers said in a statement.

World Economic Forum to be held in Davos in January 2022
The World Economic Forum (WEF) is to take place in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos next year on January 17-21, reverting to an in-person meeting of world and business leaders, organisers said on Thursday.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced organisers last year to shift the WEF annual meeting to Singapore and then cancel it altogether, raising questions over whether the high-profile event would return to Switzerland at all.
