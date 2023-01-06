World Day of War Orphans 2023: History, Significance and how you can make a difference

The day provides communities worldwide an opportunity to address the plight of war orphans.

The World Day of War Orphans is observed on January 6 every year with an aim to raise awareness about children orphaned in wars, spread information about their plight and emphasise the psychological, social, and physical obstacles that children experience as they grow up.

History and Significance

The World Day of War Orphans was founded by the French organisation SOS Enfants en Detresses. The day offers communities an opportunity to address the plight of war orphans. The issue has evolved into a global humanitarian and social catastrophe which is worsening over time with growing global tensions.

According to UNICEF, the number of orphans is larger in areas affected by wars and major diseases. According to an estimate, World War II left millions of orphans in Europe, including more than 300,000 in Poland and 200,000 in Yugoslavia.

The estimated number of total war orphans worldwide has steadily increased from 1990 to 2001. However, since 2001, the estimated number of war orphans has declined consistently but at a rate of only 0.7 percent per year, as per UNICEF.

The day aims to encourage people to support youngsters in crisis-affected places.

How can you contribute?

You can contribute by distributing information about war orphans on social media and urging your friends to re-post, share and donate to various organisations that work for their welfare.

You can also donate to war relief money and express your thoughts on the necessity of protecting war orphans. If you have access to such areas you can make a donation to their welfare or give such war orphans a shelter where they can be cared for.