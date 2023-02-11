World Day of the Sick – History and significance

The World Day of the Sick was created in 1992 by Pope John Paul II. The head of the Catholic Church had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease (PD) a year earlier, but Pope John Paul II and the Vatican Church had managed to keep it under wrap for nearly 12 years.

The World Day of the Sick is an annual Catholic observance on February 11. The day was established to encourage Catholic Christians to pray for those who are sick and suffering. The day was established to give hope to them.

History

The World Day of the Sick was created in 1992 by Pope John Paul II. The head of the Catholic Church had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease (PD) a year earlier, but Pope John Paul II and the Vatican Church had managed to keep it under wrap for nearly 12 years. Facing the neuro-degenerative condition, which causes symptoms like tremors, rigidity, slowness of movement, difficulty with walking, cognitive issues, and more, Pope John Paul II instituted the day on 13 May 1992.

February 11 was chosen as the date for the awareness event as it was the memorial day for Our Lady of Lourdes. The Lady of Lourdes is a title of the Virgin Mary, bestowed by the Catholic Church for apparent apparitions of the Virgin Mary in Lourdes, France.

Significance

The theme of suffering is prominent in Christianity and especially in Pope John Paul II’s teachings. “Suffering seems to belong to man's transcendence: it is one of those points in which man is in a certain sense destined to go beyond himself, and he is called to this in a mysterious way,” the Pope had written in one of his apostolic letters. The day was established to not only give faith and hope to Catholics who were sick and suffering. It is also meant to encourage others to be compassionate and pray for those who are sick and suffering.

The theme of World Day of the Sick varies each year, but it often focuses on specific aspects of healthcare and illness, such as access to medical care, palliative care, and the importance of accompanying the sick. The day is also a time to reflect on the role of healthcare providers, who play a critical role in caring for the sick and in providing comfort and support to those who are in need.