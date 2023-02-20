English
World Day of Social Justice 2023: Theme, history and significance

World Day of Social Justice 2023: Theme, history and significance

World Day of Social Justice 2023: Theme, history and significance
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 20, 2023 6:53:33 AM IST (Published)

World Day of Social Justice is observed every year on February 20 with the objective to raise a voice against social injustice. Today, poverty and inequalities within and among countries are on the rise. The economic and social crises have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters, climate change, and armed conflicts.

The World Day of Social Justice is observed every year on February 20, with the objective to raise voices against social injustice and to bring various communities across the world together. There is a sense of urgency regarding the growing divide in the world and the day aims to help eliminate poverty, gender, physical discrimination, and religious discrimination and make a more inclusive and networked society.

2023 Theme
This year's theme is “Overcoming Barriers and Unleashing Opportunities for Social Justice” which focuses on the recommendations of the United Nations (UN) to strengthen global solidarity and rebuild trust in governments.
The 2023 World Day of Social Justice provides an opportunity for the member states, youth, social partners, civil society, and UN organisations to discuss and take actions needed to strengthen the social construct that has been fractured by rising inequalities.
ALSO READ | National Productivity Day 2023: All you need to know
History and Significance
On November 16, 2007, the UN General Assembly declared that February 20 will be celebrated annually as the World Day of Social Justice starting from the 63rd session of the General Assembly.
Today, poverty and inequalities within and among countries are on the rise. The economic and social crises have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters, climate change, geopolitical tensions, and armed conflicts.
These crises have highlighted the interlinkages and dependencies of economies and societies around the world and shown the crucial need for concerted action at a global level.
Therefore, a sense of urgency has been shared by the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, who in his report ‘Our Common Agenda’, has warned against today’s growing divide. He has called for a more inclusive and networked multilateralism, to renew the social contract between governments and their people with a comprehensive approach to human rights as per a UN blog.
ALSO READ | World Radio Day 2023: History, significance and theme
There are many opportunities to build a coalition for social justice and to unleash greater investments in jobs, with a focus on the green, digital care economy, and on young people.
Social justice can help societies and economies function better and reduce poverty, inequalities, and social tensions. Thus, on this day schools, colleges, and universities organise activities and events around a theme related to poverty, social justice, and economic inclusion to raise awareness and uphold the principles of social justice.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
