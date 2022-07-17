July 17 is observed as the World Day for International Justice all around the world. The day aims to raise awareness about the crimes that put peace, security and well-being of the world at risk. The day also promotes victims' rights.

Several discussions, talks and seminars are held on this day to discuss ways to prevent serious crimes. On an individual level, people can write an article or a blog to highlight crimes in their city. Several organisational groups and media outlets raise issues like violence against women and genocide on this day.

ALSO READ:

History

World Day for International Justice marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Rome Statute in 1998. The Rome Statute treaty helped in the establishment of the International Criminal Court (ICC). Since July 17, 1998, about 139 countries have signed the treaty and nearly 80 nations, representative of every region of the world, have ratified it. In June 2010, at the Review Conference of the Rome Statute in Uganda's Kampala town, it was decided that July 17 would be observed as the Day of International Criminal Justice.

What is the International Criminal Court?

As the name indicates, the International Criminal Court (ICC) is an independent international judicial institution capable of holding trials against individuals accused of serious offences like violations of international human rights. While the ICC does not replace national courts, it is available when a country can't (or won't) carry out investigations or prosecute perpetrators.

Theme

The theme for World Day for International Justice 2022 is “Achieving Social Justice through Formal Employment”. The theme recognises how a section of the society suffered during (and after) the COVID-19 pandemic due to the loss of livelihood.