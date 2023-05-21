World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development 2023: All you need to know

The World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development provides an opportunity for world leaders and the common people to promote culture and highlight the significance of its diversity to induce positive change and promote inclusion.

The World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development is observed across the globe annually on May 21. The day celebrates the richness of the world’s cultures and highlights the important role of intercultural dialogue in achieving world peace and sustainable development.

The saying urges people to celebrate culture’s manifold forms, from the tangible to the intangible.

The day promotes the various creative industries and the diversity of cultural expressions, to reflect on how these contribute to dialogue, mutual understanding, and the goals of sustainable development.

History and significance

The World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development was established by the United Nations General Assembly in the year 2002, following UNESCO’s adoption of the 2001 Universal Declaration on Cultural Diversity.

The 2002 Universal Declaration recognised the need to “enhance the potential of culture as a means of achieving prosperity, sustainable development and global peaceful coexistence”.

Since parts of the world are witnessing conflicts due to cultural differences, the day marks an important event to initiate dialogue on the acceptance and protection of diversity in artistic expression.

Also, accepting and recognising cultural diversity induces a peaceful environment that facilitates dialogue among civilisations and cultures to contribute to world peace.

This day also aims to advance the four goals of the UNESCO Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions which was adopted on 20 October 2005.

These four goals are:

1: To support policies and measures that promote the creation, production, and distribution of goods with regard to diverse cultural goods and services.

2: Facilitate support towards a balanced flow of cultural goods and services while promoting the ease of mobility for artists and cultural professionals.

3: Promotion of sustainable development policies and international assistance programmes, which integrate cultures.

4: Integration of international and national legislation pertaining to human rights and fundamental freedoms.