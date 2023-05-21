World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development 2023: All you need to know

The World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development provides an opportunity for world leaders and the common people to promote culture and highlight the significance of its diversity to induce positive change and promote inclusion.

The World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development is observed across the globe annually on May 21. The day celebrates the richness of the world’s cultures and highlights the important role of intercultural dialogue in achieving world peace and sustainable development.

The saying urges people to celebrate culture’s manifold forms, from the tangible to the intangible.