World Day Against Child Labour: History, significance, and theme

World Day Against Child Labour holds great significance as it strives to eliminate child labour across the globe.

World Day Against Child Labour is observed on June 12 every year by all member countries of the United Nations. Its primary purpose is to increase awareness about the urgency of eradicating child labour. The International Labour Organization (ILO) established this observance in 2002, and it has been recognised as a global day since then. The event serves as a call to action for individuals, organisations, and governments to take decisive measures to combat child labour and spread awareness about it.

History

Child Labour has consistently been a major issue in many nations, especially in poor and developing countries, as it deprives children of their childhood and innocence. In an effort to raise awareness about this issue, the International Labour Organization (ILO) established June 12 as the World Day Against Child Labour in 2002. In acknowledgment of its importance, the United Nations declared 2021 as the International Year for the Eradication of Child Labour.

Since its establishment, World Day Against Child Labour has been annually observed in various countries across the globe.

Significance

World Day Against Child Labour holds great significance as it strives to eliminate child labour on a global scale. Celebrated annually on June 12, this event serves as a poignant reminder that millions of children worldwide continue to endure exploitative and hazardous work conditions. Child labour not only infringes upon children's rights but also hampers their well-being, education, and overall growth.

This day is celebrated to increase awareness about child labour through diverse initiatives like campaigns, workshops, and seminars. The day calls upon governments, employers, civil society organisations, and individuals to proactively address child labour and protect children's rights. It underscores the detrimental impact of child labour on global development, as it perpetuates poverty and inequality by hindering children's access to education and future prospects.

World Day Against Child Labour sheds light on the consequences of child labour on global development, with the ultimate aim of creating a world where all children can enjoy their rights and live free from exploitation and abuse.

Theme

The theme for the World Day Against Child Labour 2023 is "Week of Action against Child Labour". The International Labour Organization (ILO) intends to launch a week-long campaign aimed at increasing awareness about the injustice of child labour and encouraging individuals to take a stand against it.