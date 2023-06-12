World Day Against Child Labour: History, significance, and theme

World Day Against Child Labour holds great significance as it strives to eliminate child labour across the globe.

World Day Against Child Labour is observed on June 12 every year by all member countries of the United Nations. Its primary purpose is to increase awareness about the urgency of eradicating child labour. The International Labour Organization (ILO) established this observance in 2002, and it has been recognised as a global day since then. The event serves as a call to action for individuals, organisations, and governments to take decisive measures to combat child labour and spread awareness about it.

History

Child Labour has consistently been a major issue in many nations, especially in poor and developing countries, as it deprives children of their childhood and innocence. In an effort to raise awareness about this issue, the International Labour Organization (ILO) established June 12 as the World Day Against Child Labour in 2002. In acknowledgment of its importance, the United Nations declared 2021 as the International Year for the Eradication of Child Labour.

Since its establishment, World Day Against Child Labour has been annually observed in various countries across the globe.