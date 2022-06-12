World Day Against Child Labour 2022: History, theme, significance and all you need to know

Every year, June 12 is marked as the World Day Against Child Labour. With more than 150 million children and adolescents working in areas that are harmful to their physical, mental, social or educational health, it is important to spread awareness about it. While the number of children engaged in child labour has fallen across the world, progress has been slow and even stalled in some places due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A 2017 report from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) estimated that in India 20 percent of all children between the ages of 15 and 17 were engaged in hazardous industries and jobs, and over 12 million children were engaged in work before the age of 17.

History

The date was first marked as World Day Against Child Labour in 2002 after the ILO sanctioned it as a holiday. The action was spurred on by the ratification of important treaties like the Worst Forms of Child Labour Convention (ILO Convention No 182) in 1999 and Minimum Age Convention (ILO Convention No 138), which was passed in 1973.

Significance

The movement hopes to spread more awareness about the harms that child labour has on individuals, especially drug trafficking, sex trade and use of children in armed conflict among others.

The day aims to bring various stakeholders like national and local governments, civil authorities, members of civil and international societies and organisations together to eradicate work that deprives millions of children of decent education, working conditions and living wages. A special focus is laid on the mental and physical harm that child labour inflicts. The day emphasises on proper guidelines to be established to eradicate child labour.

Theme

The theme for this year is “Universal Social Protection to End Child Labour”. It calls for investments into social safety nets and programs to protect children from being forced into child labour. With 1.5 billion, or nearly 1/3rd, of children lacking any form of social protection, a comprehensive approach to increase investments across the globe is needed.