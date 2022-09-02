World Coconut Day: History, significance and uses of the versatile fruit

By CNBCTV18.com

Every year, September 2 is celebrated as World Coconut Day. The day came about following an initiative by the Asian and Pacific Coconut Community (APCC) headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. The organisation’s members account for over 90 percent of the total coconut production in the world. Some of the members of the APCC include India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Kenya and others.

History

The APCC was formed in 1969 in order to support Asian countries to grow, produce, sell and exporting coconuts. The earlier member countries were only Asian and African and Pacific countries later joined the organisation. In India, coconut is majorly grown in areas like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, and other coastal states.

In 2009, the APCC decided to mark September 2 as World Coconut Day to promote awareness about the coconut fruit.

Significance

The day is celebrated by farmers, experts and other stakeholders in the coconut growing business. Activities and events are planned for celebrating the coconut fruit on the day.

Uses of coconut

Coconut has a lot of uses and is present in almost all spheres of life in the regions where it is grown in. Coconut water from the unhardened fruit is an excellent electrolyte and a healthy alternative to flavoured beverages.

The flesh of the coconut can also be eaten as a highly nutritious fruit. Coconut milk and oil can also be extracted from the fruit as well. Coconut oil is one of the healthiest types of fats for cooking while coconut milk is an essential ingredient in several cuisines. Coconut oil and milk are also used to moisturise hair and skin. Coconut husk or coir is also used for making items such as ropes, plant pots, rugs, and doormats. Coconuts are also an important part of religious ceremonies in many areas.