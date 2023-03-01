English
World Civil Defence Day 2023: Date, theme, history and significance

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 1, 2023

World Civil Defence Day was first celebrated in the year 1990 by the International Civil Defence Organisation (ICDO). The day also recognises the efforts put in by the organisations in protecting communities and saving lives.

World Civil Defence Day is observed on March 1 to raise awareness about the importance of civil defence measures in protecting people and their property from natural disasters, accidents, and other emergencies. The day honours the work of several civil defence organisations. The day also recognises the efforts put in by the organisations in protecting communities and saving lives.

World Civil Defence Day was first celebrated in the year 1990 by the International Civil Defence Organisation (ICDO).


World Civil Defence Day 2023: Theme

The theme for this year is – “The role of information technology in risk assessment”. The theme was announced by the ICDO Secretary General via an official video. The theme is based on the interest and importance of the role of technical systems, technological applications, and artificial intelligence techniques in determining risks related to civil protection and civil defence.

Furthermore, the theme also highlights the importance of civil defence measures in responding to health emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and other disasters that have significant health impacts.

World Civil Defence Day: History

In 1931, French Surgeon-General George Saint-Paul founded the Association of Geneva Zones. He was badly affected by the horrors of the First World War and thus aimed to create safety zones where people could seek protection in times of war.

World Civil Defence Day: Significance

World Civil Defence Day highlights the importance of civil defence measures undertaken in protecting people and communities from emergencies. It provides an opportunity for governments, civil society organisations, and individuals to review and assess their preparedness plans and identify areas for improvement.

The day also recognises the contribution of civil defence personnel, who work tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of their communities.

(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
