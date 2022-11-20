India celebrates it on November 14 to mark the birth anniversary of the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The former prime minister loved children to bits and had urged people to celebrate his birthday as children’s day.

World Children’s Day is celebrated on November 20 annually. The day aims to promote international togetherness and awareness among children as well as to improve their welfare. November 20 marks the anniversary of the UN General Assembly adopted a Declaration and Convention on children's rights. This year, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) wants to remind world leaders to “fulfil the promise of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child”.

In a statement, UNICEF said, “33 years ago, world leaders made a promise to children: we will keep you safe, we will help you learn and we will always uphold your right to speak and be heard.”

“This World Children’s Day is a reminder to fulfil the promise of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child,” it added.

World Children’s Day: History and Significance

World Children’s Day was first celebrated as Universal Children’s Day, in 1954. Years later, on November 20, 1959, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child. Next, the UN General assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child on the same date, in 1989. Therefore, since 1990 every year on November 20, World Children's Day is observed to mark the anniversary of the UN General Assembly adopted a Declaration and Convention on children's rights.

Apart from celebrating the individuality of children, World Children’s Day also raises awareness among children to stand their ground against the violence of all forms including abuse, exploitation, and discrimination. World Children’s Day also underlines the rights of children as well as the repercussions one can face, for violating them.

World Children’s Day: How Is It Different from India’s Children’s Day Celebration?

Countries, across the globe, observe children’s day on different dates. India celebrates it on November 14 to mark the birth anniversary of the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The former prime minister loved children to bits and had urged people to celebrate his birthday as children’s day.