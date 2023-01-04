World Braille Day: History and significance of it for visually impaired

The day is marked in honour of Louis Braille, who designed Braille for the visually impaired. He lost his vision at an early age following an accident. An educator for the visually impaired, Braille developed his eponymous writing and reading system in order to help others.

World Braille Day is marked on January 4 every year to highlight the importance of Braille for those who are visually impaired. The day is marked in honour of Louis Braille, who designed Braille for the visually impaired.

History

Louis Braille was born on January 4, 1809. He lost his vision at an early age following an accident. An educator for the visually impaired, Braille developed his eponymous writing and reading system in order to help others. His writing system used six tactile dots in order to represent alphabetic, numerical, musical, mathematical and scientific symbols. He had received a scholarship to the National Institute for Blind Children, where he taught later.

In 2019, the United Nations declared January 4 as World Braille day in order to promote awareness about Braille and the contributions of Louis Braille.

Significance

Over 253 million people had some form of visual impairment in 2015, according to data from the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) Vision Atlas. Of these, a vast majority suffered from moderate to severe visual impairment (MSVI). As many as 36 million people were considered blind. When counting all forms of near or distance vision impairment, the World Health Organization (WHO) counts 2.2 billion individuals who are affected globally. With a growing number of individuals who suffer from various visual impairments, there is a growing need to ensure that these individuals are able to still participate in society and communicate in accessible formats, like Braille and audio.

People with disabilities (PwD) have a higher chance of experiencing poverty, violence, neglect and abuse. As a result, it is important to ensure that Braille is used as a tool for literacy, autonomy, and employability for these individuals.

