World Book and Copyright Day: History, significance and all you need to know

It is the age of eBooks and online reading, yet nothing compares to the charm of cosying up in a corner with a book in your hand in an old-fashioned way. Reading is a passion for countless people around the world and hence it is no surprise that a day has been dedicated to books. Every year on April 23, festivities are held around the world to acknowledge the importance of books as a link between the past and the present, a bridge across generations, and a window into other cultures.

History and significance

Vicente Clavel, the head of the Cervantes publishing business in Barcelona, Spain, came up with the idea for World Book Day in 1922. Clavel wanted to increase book sales while paying homage to the famous novelist Miguel de Cervantes. The initial event was held on October 7, 1926, on Cervantes' birthday, but it was eventually moved to April 23, 1930, his day of passing. In Catalonia, where it is celebrated as Sant Jordi's Day or The Day of Books and Roses, this custom is still prevalent.

The date holds a lot of significance for the world of literature. On this day, numerous well-known authors passed away, including Inca Garcilaso de la Vega, Miguel de Cervantes, and William Shakespeare. This day was a logical option for UNESCO's General Conference, which was convened in Paris in 1995, to honour books and authors globally and promote access to books. Every year henceforth, since 1995, April 23 is celebrated worldwide as World Book and Copyright Day.

Celebrations

In Europe, especially in the UK and Ireland, the day is celebrated with great enthusiasm in order to encourage children to develop healthy reading habits. To make sure that kids get to read what they desire, exclusive packs are also sent to schools all over the world. It is interesting to note that on the sixth World Book and Copyright Day, Madrid became the first city to be named the World Book Capital.

Additionally, publishers and authors are known to enthusiastically endorse Copyright Day to raise awareness of the problems they frequently encounter. The event has already gained the most popularity possible due to the active use of social media. A passion for reading will inevitably lead to an understanding of the value of books and the value of details.

World Book Day 2023: Theme

The theme for World Book Day in 2023 is “Indigenous Languages”. This theme emphasises the value of indigenous languages in literature and storytelling as well as the rich cultural history. It emphasises the significance of preserving and advancing indigenous languages, which are frequently in danger of extinction or endangered because of their significant knowledge, wisdom, and distinctive viewpoints.