English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsWorld Bee Day 2023: History, significance, theme and all you need to know

World Bee Day 2023: History, significance, theme and all you need to know

World Bee Day 2023: History, significance, theme and all you need to know
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 20, 2023 9:04:29 AM IST (Published)

World Bee Day was established by the United Nations in 2017 to draw attention to the vital role of bees and other pollinators in our ecosystems. The date, May 20, was chosen to commemorate the birthday of Anton Janša, a pioneer of modern beekeeping and a renowned expert on bees from Slovenia.

World Bee Day is celebrated on May 20 every year to raise awareness about the importance of bees and other pollinators. It was first designated by the United Nations in 2017 to acknowledge the critical role bees play in sustaining ecosystems and food production. The observance of World Bee Day aims to promote actions that protect bees and their habitats, as well as highlight the significance of pollinators in maintaining biodiversity and ensuring global food security.

History of World Bee Day


World Bee Day was established by the United Nations in 2017 to draw attention to the vital role of bees and other pollinators in our ecosystems. The date, May 20, was chosen to commemorate the birthday of Anton Janša, a pioneer of modern beekeeping and a renowned expert on bees from Slovenia. By designating this day, the UN aims to promote awareness, action, and collaboration on a global scale to protect bees and ensure their crucial contributions to our environment and food systems.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X