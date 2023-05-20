World Bee Day 2023: History, significance, theme and all you need to know

World Bee Day is celebrated on May 20 every year to raise awareness about the importance of bees and other pollinators. It was first designated by the United Nations in 2017 to acknowledge the critical role bees play in sustaining ecosystems and food production. The observance of World Bee Day aims to promote actions that protect bees and their habitats, as well as highlight the significance of pollinators in maintaining biodiversity and ensuring global food security.

World Bee Day was established by the United Nations in 2017 to draw attention to the vital role of bees and other pollinators in our ecosystems. The date, May 20, was chosen to commemorate the birthday of Anton Janša, a pioneer of modern beekeeping and a renowned expert on bees from Slovenia. By designating this day, the UN aims to promote awareness, action, and collaboration on a global scale to protect bees and ensure their crucial contributions to our environment and food systems.