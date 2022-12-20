English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homeworld News

World Bank slashes China growth forecasts from 4.3% to 2.7%

World Bank slashes China growth forecasts from 4.3% to 2.7%

World Bank slashes China growth forecasts from 4.3% to 2.7%
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  Dec 20, 2022 11:20:07 AM IST (Published)

The World Bank's figures are below Beijing's stated GDP growth target for this year of around 5.5 percent. In December, China abruptly abandoned its zero-Covid policy after months long. Despite this, the disruption to businesses has continued as cases surge.

The World Bank slashed China's growth forecast to 2.7 percent from 4.3 percent for this fiscal year citing Covid lockdowns across cities and weaknesses in the real state sector. It also revised its forecast for next year from 8.1 percent to 4.3 percent.

Recommended Articles

View All
30-by-30: What is a COP15 'peace pact' and why are some regions objecting to it

30-by-30: What is a COP15 'peace pact' and why are some regions objecting to it

IST7 Min(s) Read

Maruti Chairman RC Bhargava says auto sector cannot grow with a 50% tax rate

Maruti Chairman RC Bhargava says auto sector cannot grow with a 50% tax rate

IST3 Min(s) Read

The Nifty PSE index is on the verge of a multi-decade breakout

The Nifty PSE index is on the verge of a multi-decade breakout

IST3 Min(s) Read

How Gujarat is spearheading India's solar power boom

How Gujarat is spearheading India's solar power boom

IST3 Min(s) Read


"Economic activity in China continues to track the ups and downs of the pandemic outbreaks, and growth slowdowns have been followed by uneven recoveries," the World Bank said in a press release.
"Real GDP growth is projected to reach 2.7 percent this year, before recovering to 4.3 percent in 2023, amid a reopening of the economy." The World Bank's figures are below Beijing's stated GDP growth target for this year of around 5.5 percent. 
In December, China abruptly abandoned its zero-Covid policy after months long. Despite this, the disruption to businesses has continued as cases surge.
"Continued adaptation of China's Covid-19 policy will be crucial, both to mitigate public health risks and to minimise further economic disruption," Mara Warwick, World Bank Country Director for China, Mongolia, and Korea, said. "Persistent stress" in the real estate sector, which accounts for about a quarter of annual GDP, could have broader macroeconomic and financial effects, the World Bank noted.
As per the World Bank, extreme weather caused by climate change and the broader global slowdown also threatened China's growth. The global economy is struggling due to surging interest rates aimed at fighting inflation and supply chain constraints after Moscow invaded Ukraine on February 24.
To fight slow growth, China has taken easing measures like slashing key interest rates and pumping cash into the banking system.
"Directing fiscal resources towards social spending and green investment would not only support short-term demand but also contribute to more inclusive and sustainable growth in the medium term," said the World Bank's Lead Economist for China, Elitza Mileva.
Also Read: China smartphone maker Xiaomi to slash 15% of jobs
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

chinaWorld Bank

Previous Article

Vladimir Putin says situation extremely difficult in Russian-annexed Ukrainian regions

Next Article

US Capitol riot panel refers Donald Trump for possible prosecution: What laws are said to be broken