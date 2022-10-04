World Animal Day 2022 — a reminder to be kind to our fellow beings

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The theme for this year’s World Animal Day is ‘A Shared Planet.’ Check the history and significance of the day.

Animals play a crucial role in maintaining the ecological balance of our planet. In order to acknowledge the importance of animals, World Animal Day is celebrated across the globe on October 4. This day is also known as World Animal Welfare Day.

World Animal Day is essentially a global initiative for animal rights and is aimed at raising awareness about their importance in the ecosystem.

The theme for this year’s World Animal Day is ‘A Shared Planet.’ The human race should share this planet with all living things in a more equitable manner.

On this day, animal rights activists strive to address the plight of animals, both wild and domestic, and initiate better efforts towards their protection and conservation.

History

The history of World Animal Day dates back to 1925, when cynologist — someone who studies dogs — Heinrich Zimmermann organised the first World Animal Day on March 24, 1925, in Berlin, Germany. The motive was to spread awareness about the welfare of animals. Over 5000 people attended the first event and pledged their support for the cause. Interestingly, World Animal Day also honours Saint Francis of Assisi, who was regarded as a patron saint of animals.

In 1931, World Animal Day was globalised at a world animal protection organisation conference in Florence, Italy. At the conference, they unanimously accepted the proposal to observe World Animal Day on October 4.

Significance

This day reinforces the fact that animals are as much a part of Nature as anyone else. Animals play a vital role in environmental protection and human wellness. Some animals help us to extract nutrients from the natural cycle, while others accelerate the decomposition process.

Therefore, we must not neglect their contribution and strive for the welfare of animals. World Animal Day is simply an animal welfare movement that reminds us that we have to make the world a better place for all animals.