Women’s Equality Day — How American women showed the way

By CNBCTV18.com

Women’s Equality Day is celebrated in the US on August 26 as it was on this day that the government ratified the legislation giving American women the constitutional right to vote. While International Women’s Day is celebrated to acknowledge and honour the contribution of women in private and public life, Women’s Equality Day is celebrated for gaining universal suffrage.

History

The US Congress adopted the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, also known as the 'Susan B. Anthony Amendment,' in 1920, which gave women the right to vote. As per the legislation, it was illegal to deny any citizen of the US the right to vote based on their gender.

In 1971, Congress Representative Bella Abzug introduced a Bill with a nationwide ‘strike for equality’ seeking a day completely dedicated to women’s rights known as Women’s Equality Day. The strike sought three goals: Free abortion on demand, equal opportunity for working and free childcare.

It was in 1973 that the 37th President of the United States, Richard Nixon, issued the first official proclamation. The same year, in the landmark Roe v Wade legal case, the US Supreme Court ruled that unduly restrictive state regulation of abortion was unconstitutional.

How was the date chosen?

August 26 was chosen as the date for Women’s Equality Day as it was the anniversary date of the certification of the 19th Amendment, which stood as a symbol of the continued fight for equal rights.

Significance

Women’s Equality Day calls attention to the continuing efforts of women toward full equality. In the US, various organisation, workplaces, libraries, and public facilities organise programmes to mark the day and deliberate on the role of women in the progress of society and the nation.