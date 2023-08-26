On August 26 each year, the world comes together to mark Women's Equality Day, a pivotal moment in history. The day is celebrated to acknowledge and commemorate the adoption of the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution, which protects women's rights and prohibits voting discrimination based on gender.

Numerous activities and events are organised on Women's Equality Day to raise awareness of the rights and equality of women.

Women’s Equality Day | History

The roots of Women's Equality Day go back to the early 19th century when American women faced inequalities — they could not inherit property and earned only a fraction of men's wages for their labour. Their demands for political rights and representation gained momentum as the world witnessed other nations like Finland, New Zealand and the United Kingdom legalising women's voting rights.

The 19th Amendment, a cornerstone of equality, was introduced to the US Constitution in 1878, yet it faltered in gaining traction. It wasn't until World War I that women's contributions came to the forefront. The journey to ratify the amendment required the approval of two-thirds of states, culminating in a decisive vote from Harry T. Burn in the Tennessee legislature, spurred by his mother's impassioned plea.

Fast forward to the 50th anniversary of the 19th Amendment's passage, and Women's Equality Day emerged with renewed vigour. The National Organization for Women (NOW) orchestrated a nationwide ‘strike for equality,’ leading to the official designation of August 26 as Women's Equality Day. Congresswoman Bella Abzug, a trailblazer known as Battling Bella, played a pivotal role in this landmark moment.

Significance

Women's Equality Day is more than about remembrances — it serves as a poignant celebration of the suffragists' unwavering spirit and their victory against oppression and discrimination. Their perseverance opened the road for gender equality, a journey that focuses on both progress and persistent issues.

Theme

As the theme of Women's Equality Day 2023, #EmbraceEquity underscores the fact that this year is about more than reflecting on history. It is about facing the present and the future with the goal of promoting equal society. The theme inspires people and communities to embrace equity in all of its forms, tearing down prejudices and hurdles that still stand in the way of progress.