Women’s Day 2023: Which countries have the most gender equal laws? See where India stands

Indian women have 74.4 percent of the rights that men have, according to a new World Bank report on gender equality in business and law. Nepal had the South Asian region’s highest score of 80.6.

Gender laws have come a long way but the pace of new reforms to address gender inequity hit a 20-year low in 2022, globally, according to the World Bank report, “Women, Business, and the Law".

The report evaluates laws and regulations affecting women's economic participation in 190 economies based on eight key indicators which are, pay, marriage, mobility, workplace, entrepreneurship, parenthood, assets, and pension. The report uses a set of questions to evaluate gender equity in law and gives an indicator score. A country gets a score of 100 if women have the same rights that men do, and zero if they have no rights that men enjoy.

While European countries were ranked higher in the report, India’s score was unchanged from last year due to no major reform being introduced.

Which countries have the most gender-equal laws?

Out of the 190 economies that were covered in the index by the World Bank, only 14 scored a perfect 100. These countries were Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Iceland, Ireland, France, Germany, Greece, Latvia, Luxemburg, Spain, The Netherlands, Portugal, and Sweden.

Where does India stand?

India scored 74.4 percent on the index which was higher than the average for the South Asian region which was 63.7. Nepal had the region’s highest score of 80.6.

Indian laws made minimal progress in removing possible gender inequities in the past year as the indicator score says that women in the country possess only 74.4 percent of the rights that men have.

These rights are on several parameters related to freedom at the workplace and equality before the law.

Global scenario

According to the World Bank report, women have 77.1 percent of the legal rights that men have globally. This went up by just half a percentage point from the 2021 score.

Over 90 million women of working age (18-64) have gained legal equality in the last decade as per the annual report but nearly 2.4 billion women of this age group still live in countries that do not grant them the same rights as men.