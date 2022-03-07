Women’s Day 2022 focuses on climate action: A look at history & significance of the day

This International Women’s Day 2022, the United Nations and the world will be coming together to celebrate the theme, 'Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow', and call for “climate action for women, by women,” as per the UN website.

The theme of Women’s Day 2022

Women and girls across the globe face the greatest impact of climate change as it is amplifying the existing gender inequalities and putting the livelihoods of women at risk. Women depend more on natural resources, yet they have less access to them. They often bear a disproportionate responsibility for securing fuel, food, water, and other resources to run their family. Women are essential in leading and driving change in climate change solutions.

"Without the inclusion of half of the world's population, it is unlikely that solutions for a sustainable planet and a gender-equal world tomorrow will be realized," says the United Nations website.

In the context of climate change, gender equality is of paramount importance. On this year’s International Women's Day, women and girls leading the climate change adaptation and response operations and solutions will be honoured for their leadership and contribution.

Additionally, International Women's Day states that the campaign theme for IWD 2022 is ‘#BreakTheBias’ that tends to promote a gender-equal world. The campaign is aimed at promoting a world that is free of bias and stereotypes, a world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive, where difference is valued and celebrated.

History and significance of IWD

The roots of Women's Day date back to 1908 when 15,000 women workers initiated a march through New York City to demand good pay, shorter work hours, and voting rights. The first National Women’s Day in the US was celebrated on February 28 and it continued to be celebrated on the last Sunday of February till 1913.

In 1911, Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland also honoured International Women's Day on March 19.

In Russia, women observed their first International Women's Day on a Sunday on February 23, 1917, which was actually March 8 in the rest of Europe as per the Gregorian Calendar. This is how the thought of celebrating International Women’s Day on March 8 was born. Since then, March 8 is observed as Women’s Day across the globe.

The first International Women's Day was celebrated in 1975 by the United Nations. The first annual theme, ‘Celebrating the Past, Planning for the Future,’ was celebrated in 1996 by the UN.

International Women's Day celebrates and rejoices women across the globe and celebrates social, cultural, economic, and political achievements made by them.