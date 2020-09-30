  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World
Lifestyle

Women under-represented in media: The missing perspective in COVID-19 news

Updated : September 30, 2020 06:37 AM IST

In South Africa and India, women consume news mostly on social media, followed by TV and online.
The women’s voice was least likely to feature in gender equality news stories in Nigeria (24 percent), the US and India (28 percent), Kenya (32 percent), and the UK (44 percent).
Women under-represented in media: The missing perspective in COVID-19 news

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

RIL shares gain 1% on General Atlantic-Reliance Retail deal announcement

RIL shares gain 1% on General Atlantic-Reliance Retail deal announcement

Robust returns: This pharma stock turned Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.85 crore in 10 years

Robust returns: This pharma stock turned Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.85 crore in 10 years

Likhitha Infrastructure IPO: Issue fully subscribed on Day 1

Likhitha Infrastructure IPO: Issue fully subscribed on Day 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement