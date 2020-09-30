Lifestyle Women under-represented in media: The missing perspective in COVID-19 news Updated : September 30, 2020 06:37 AM IST In South Africa and India, women consume news mostly on social media, followed by TV and online. The women’s voice was least likely to feature in gender equality news stories in Nigeria (24 percent), the US and India (28 percent), Kenya (32 percent), and the UK (44 percent). Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.